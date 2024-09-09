Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $266.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.82. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

