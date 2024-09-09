Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $166.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.