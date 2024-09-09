Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUSF. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,740,000.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $42.49.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

