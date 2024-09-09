Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,297,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

