Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,097,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,129,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 608,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,804,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

