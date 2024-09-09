PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 102,775 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $130.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $136.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.