Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,525 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Exelixis worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,629 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Down 1.6 %

EXEL stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.