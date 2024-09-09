Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,185,406 shares of company stock worth $23,490,554. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

