Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

ROP stock opened at $547.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.