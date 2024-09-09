Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CRWD opened at $246.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average of $315.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

