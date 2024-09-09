Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $291.09 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $201.03 and a twelve month high of $296.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.73.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

