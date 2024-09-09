Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 856.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.5 %

Aptiv stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

View Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.