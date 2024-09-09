Savant Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $283.04 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.