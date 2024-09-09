Savant Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $86,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4,876.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 563,423 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 501,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,088 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

