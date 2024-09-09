Savant Capital LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.78, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.