Savant Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 321.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $134.04 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $142.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

