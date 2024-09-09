Savant Capital LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

