Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $813,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after buying an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after buying an additional 223,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

