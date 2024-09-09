Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

