Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after buying an additional 947,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,290,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $55,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,735,000 after purchasing an additional 367,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $89.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

