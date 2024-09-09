Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 213,393 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58,624.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,393 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $665.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

