Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

