Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40,221.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $471.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

