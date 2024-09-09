Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 177,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,986.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,814.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,659.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,064.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.