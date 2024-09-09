Summit Global Investments Acquires 49,979 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $171.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

