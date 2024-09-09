SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $247.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

