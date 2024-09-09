SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 191,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $156.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $813.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

