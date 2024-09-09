SVB Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,956 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Ready Capital worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE RC opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

