Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.87. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

