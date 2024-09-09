Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Target by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 95,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $151.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

