TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,040 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $185.36 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $191.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

