TD Asset Management Inc Buys 26,364 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.84% of QuidelOrtho worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,105,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $77.86.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.