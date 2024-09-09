TD Asset Management Inc Buys 76,078 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Cytokinetics worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,125 shares of company stock worth $7,877,709. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

