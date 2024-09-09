TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.37. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

