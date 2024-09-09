TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $124.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

