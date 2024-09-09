Terra One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.71 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $234.85 million and $14.71 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 691,855,793 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

