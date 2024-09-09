Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

