The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,509 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.24% of Macerich worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

MAC opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

