The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $360.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $371.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.