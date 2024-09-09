The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX opened at $115.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

