The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,267 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TJX opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

