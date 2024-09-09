Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Up 8%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 5,206,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,982,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Trading Up 11.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.76.

Insider Activity at Upland Resources

In related news, insider Dixon Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,149.24). In other news, insider Dixon Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,149.24). Also, insider Aimi Nasharuddin bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,834.32). Insiders acquired 2,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,900,000 over the last ninety days. 30.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

