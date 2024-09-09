Van ECK Associates Corp Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

