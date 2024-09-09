VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $215.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

