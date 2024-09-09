Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

