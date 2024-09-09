Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $356.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.58 and a 200 day moving average of $355.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.