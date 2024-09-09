Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

