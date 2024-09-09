Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

