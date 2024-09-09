Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.