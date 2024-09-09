Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $232.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

